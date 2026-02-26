New York Mets prospect Nolan McLean made his spring training debut in Thursday's contest against the Houston Astros. Manager Carlos Mendoza gave McLean four innings of work, and MLB's No. 6 prospect looked like a Cy Young Award candidate with his performance.

McLean, who is 24 years old, threw six strikeouts while allowing just one hit and one walk through four innings. He is seemingly picking up where he left off after recording a 2.08 ERA in eight appearances with the Mets to end last season.

“Nolan McLean's first spring start? Dominant.

4 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 6 K

MLB's No. 6 prospect posted a 2.06 ERA over 8 starts for the Mets last season.”

To make his spring training debut even more exciting, it appears McLean was throwing with more velocity than he was last season, per Eric Cross of RotoBaller. It appears the Mets' pitcher was throwing nearly three miles per hour faster on some of his pitches.

“Sinker, changeup, curveball, and cutter were all between 1.5 mph and 2.8 mph faster than in 2025.”

On top of his 2.06 ERA last season, Nolan McLean also owned a 1.042 WHIP, along with 57 strikeouts through 48 innings pitched. He's showing the makings of being a strikeout machine, which would largely benefit New York in 2026. McLean seems to be in line to play as the No. 2 starter in the Mets' rotation, with Freddy Peralta taking over the ace role.

New York has an interesting starting rotation. McLean and Jonah Tong are the two prospects who are gaining attention; however, it appears McLean is more likely to start the new season in the majors. Meanwhile, Sean Manaea, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, and Kodai Senga are all competing for a spot on the roster as well.