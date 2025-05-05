The Kansas City Royals, long known for their small-ball approach and pitcher-friendly ballparks, flipped the script in stunning fashion on Sunday with a power surge that shattered a franchise record. Entering the game with a league-low 18 home runs through 34 contests, Kansas City erupted for seven long balls in an 11-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles, setting a new single-game franchise mark and reminding the league that power can come from the most unlikely places.

“It was definitely the first game we’ve had like that this year,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “Guys didn’t miss their pitches. It was a fun game—but nerve-racking.”

Third baseman Maikel Garcia led the barrage with his first career multi-homer game, while Jonathan India launched his first home run as a Royal. Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Luke Maile, and Michael Massey also went yard in a game that saw Kansas City homer from both the top and bottom of the order. Massey's blast in the ninth sealed the record.

Royals put on a power display against the Orioles

“I put a good swing on a good pitch. Thank goodness they have a short fence out there,” said India, who was acquired from the Reds this past offseason. “Everybody was on today.”

The Royals’ offensive explosion came against an Orioles team that had hoped to build on recent momentum. Instead, Baltimore’s pitching staff faltered, allowing eight runs and six home runs out of the bullpen alone. Yennier Cano, who had not given up a run in 2025 prior to Sunday, surrendered back-to-back homers to Witt and Pasquantino in the seventh.

“It was a tough day,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde admitted. “We had a tough time on the mound keeping the ball in the ballpark.”

Baltimore had its own power display, with four home runs, including a pair from rookie Jackson Holliday for his first career multi-homer game. Still, the Orioles couldn’t keep pace in a contest that featured 11 combined home runs—tying the Camden Yards record and the MLB record for most solo shots (10) in a single game.

With the win, Kansas City (19-16) secured its first regular-season series win in Baltimore since 2014 and claimed the season series against the Orioles for the first time since 2018.

“We made so much of how we struggled offensively,” Quatraro said. “A day like that is very satisfying.”

It may not be the Royals’ usual formula, but for one afternoon, they looked every bit the slugging powerhouse—and the results spoke for themselves.