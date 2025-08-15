Like all NFL teams, the Houston Texans are facing key issues ahead of the 2025 season. And they also have questionable injury situations. However, here are two Texans roster hopefuls who improved their stock after the loss to the Vikings.

The first one comes from the offensive side of the football. Jaylin Noel, the third-round pick in this year’s draft, made his presence known in the preseason opener, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“If there was one takeaway from Noel’s performance, it’s that he’s a legitimate playmaker,” Jonathan M. Alexander wrote. “The Texans were facing a third-and-long on their first drive, when they threw a screen pass to Noel. Noel rumbled up the field, bounced off a tackler, avoided another, and worked his way to a first down.”

“They called up a play to get the ball in my hands, and I just had to make the most of my opportunity,” Noel said. “My teammates blocked well for me.”

“It’s nothing short of what he’s done in camp,” Alexander continued. “But he’s continued upon that. Noel did not return punts, but certainly has that ability.”

Texans WR Jaylin Noel looking sharp

There’s talk that Noel could be the Texans’ long-term answer at the slot receiver position. First-stringer Christian Kirk said he sees good things in Noel, according to texanswire.com.

“Jaylin's already ahead of the curve just with the way he prepares and, you know, who he is as a person and as a player,” Kirk said. “Like I said, he prepares really well. He's smart. And so, you know, for him, it's just, you know, going out there and playing fast, which I struggled with as a rookie. He's going to have a great career in this league and make a lot of plays for us.”

Noel looked strong in training camp, along with his college teammate, Jayden Higgins, who went in the second round to the Texans. They both have a lot of potential, according to houstonpress.com.

“I’m including both of these guys in the same bullet point,” Sean Pendergast wrote. “Since their stories are very similar. Even if their physical stature is completely different. Higgins and Noel have been perpetually underrated players, both coming out of Iowa State.

“The Texans need one, or preferably both, of them to make an impact this season, with the team finishing last year with a massively depleted wide receiver room. Both have flashed noticeably in camp, a good sign that Nick Caserio may have found his next set of second and third-round receiver gems in the draft.”

Overall, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he liked all of the receivers' performances, according to click2houston.com.

“All our receivers did a really nice job, John Metchie showed up,” Ryans said. “A ton of different guys showing up, so they’re still, you know, we got a really full room of guys there who can play in the NFL, so it’s tight competition going down to the wire.”

Texans LB E.J. Speed showing up as well

Speed didn’t exactly look like a second-team player in the preseason opener, according to Alexander.

“[He] was all over the place,” Alexander wrote. “He had a huge hit in the first quarter and made two plays in coverage — one for a 3-yard loss and deflected another pass. Speed has been consistent throughout camp.

“And though he may not start this season, coach DeMeco Ryans will find a way to get him on the field. He provides excellent depth for the Texans linebackers, who often missed time last season, including Christian Harris.”

Ryans said there’s potential with Speed. And Ryans added he’s seen it for several years, according to texanswire.com.

“I've liked E.J. ever since he was coming out of Tarleton State, actually,” Ryans said. “Thought I could find a way to sneak him in there to get him to San Francisco, but the Colts scooped him up. I really loved his length, his speed, athletic ability from afar. And now, being with him, just seeing how great of a guy he is. He's always got a smile on his face, always accepting whatever challenge I present to him.

“He showed up big time for us in the game, being on his assignments and really flash, playing physical, attacking the football. The traits I look for in defensive players, he definitely showed that. So, I'm excited to see him this week. We're going to give him even more to see how he does with it.”

Speed signed a one-year, $5-million contract after six seasons with the Colts. Last year, Speed racked up 142 tackles, by far and away a career high. Speed said he chose the Texans for one big reason, according to click2houston.com.

“My goal is to win the Super Bowl,” Speed said. “I feel like with this team, it’s right at the cusp. And I just want to do everything that I can in my power, because I want a ring. At the end of the day, I want a Super Bowl, and I’m gonna be a part of something great.”

Also, having a chance to play for Ryans helped draw him to the Texans.

“Quite honestly, DeMeco Ryans, defensive-minded head coach, I loved what he did up in San Francisco with Fred and Azeez,” Speed said. “He always had a great linebacking corps. He actually worked me out coming out of college, so that was a good thing.”