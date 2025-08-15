While it is unclear whether Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen will play against the Chicago Bears in the second preseason game, head coach Sean McDermott provides some insight into the thought process going into the inevitable decision. As fans look for preseason updates from the Bills, McDermott would speak to the media after the joint practice with the Bears about what would go into the decision to play Allen.

There's no doubt that fans want to see Allen take the field to get some playing time under his belt ahead of the upcoming season, though Buffalo could be cautious playing their star quarterback in a relatively meaningless contest. Still, McDermott would say that the team needs to “reset the table” and will come to a decision after the practice on Friday, according to Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

“Just as it relates to [Friday] and then play time overall, I would just tell you, I’ve gotta get through — we’ve gotta get through — this practice, go home, or go back to the hotel … go through the injury report and then reset the table for the game on Sunday night,” McDermott said.

“In Josh’s case, [we’re] really using practice to see where he’s at and how he feels,” McDermott continued. “And I’m giving him some ownership as well, which I think is important. He knows by now what he needs to be ready.”

Josh Allen on if he wants to play in Saturday's Bills preseason game

After the Bills beat the Carolina Panthers in the preseason opener, the team would like to keep the momentum going in the second against the Bears. Playing Allen could give the first-team some reps heading into the season, but the star signal-caller wouldn't mind any decision, according to Audacy.

“I think I’m in a good spot,” Allen said after Tuesday's practice. “I think that going and practicing against somebody [Friday in Chicago] when we’re not live, I think those are good reps to get. So no, I don’t think I need preseason reps, but if I were to get them, I’d appreciate them. But I don’t think it’s a situation where I need to get out there.”

Allen is looking to build off another impressive season as he threw for 3,731 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, whereas on the ground, he rushed for 531 yards with a whopping 12 scores. At any rate, Buffalo looks to further improve after finishing last season with a 13-4 record, winning the AFC East, as they open the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, Sept. 7.