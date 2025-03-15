Alex Gordon will be enshrined as the 31st member of the Royals Hall of Fame, with the Kansas City Royals naming him the lone inductee of the 2025 class on Friday morning.

Gordon's induction ceremony is set for June 13 at Kauffman Stadium before the Royals face the A’s. He will receive a blue jacket, joining an elite group that includes his former manager Ned Yost, as well as Royals legends like George Brett and Bo Jackson.

The 41-year-old earned induction in his first year on the ballot, receiving 97.8% of the vote, per the team. The near-unanimous support reflects his legacy as a homegrown star who played a pivotal role in the Royals’ 2014 American League pennant and 2015 World Series championship.

Gordon’s journey to the Royals took several turns after they drafted him second overall in 2005 out of Nebraska. He started as a third baseman and debuted two years later, but by his fourth season, he was back in Triple-A, working with the team on a position change. Struggling with a .194 batting average, he was sent down in May 2010 to learn left field while Mike Moustakas, a rising infield prospect, climbed through the Minor Leagues.

What followed showcased why Gordon is so revered within the Royals’ organization. He put in the work—relentlessly. He mastered left field and stayed committed to his routines. By the summer of 2010, he had earned his way back to the Majors. The next year, he claimed his first Gold Glove Award.

Alex Gordon coming into his Hall of Fame form with the Royals

Gordon earned his first All-Star selection in 2013, setting the standard for the rising core that would help deliver a World Series title to Kansas City in 2015. His dedication became a blueprint for the Royals' young talent—so much so that the team distributed footage of his pregame outfield drills to Minor Leaguers as a teaching tool. In 2023, the organization honored his legacy by creating the Heart and Hustle Alex Gordon Award, given to the player who embodies his relentless approach to the game.

The Royals former left fielder set the benchmark for outfield defense, patrolling left field at Kauffman Stadium for a decade while securing two Platinum Glove Awards and eight Gold Gloves. His highlight reel is packed with spectacular grabs, from diving catches on the grass to fearless leaps into the stands. But one play stands out in his memory—the moment he finally got his shot in center field. After persistently lobbying Yost and the Royals’ coaching staff, Gordon made the most of his opportunity, crashing into the wall and tumbling to the ground while securing a catch against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

Gordon delivered several strong offensive seasons, wrapping up his career with a .257/.338/.410 slash line and 34.5 WAR, per Baseball Reference. After 14 seasons, he retired in 2020, finishing right where he started—with the Royals.

He cemented his place in franchise history, ranking among the Royals' top 10 in multiple offensive categories. He sits sixth in games played (1,753), fifth in home runs (190), seventh in RBIs (749), sixth in hits (1,643), third in walks (684), fifth in doubles (357), and sixth in total bases (2,622). No Royal was hit by more pitches than Gordon, who absorbed 121 over his career.