The Kansas City Royals reached the playoffs in 2024 for the first time in nine years. Led by third-year shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and veteran catcher Salvador Perez, the Royals swept the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series before losing to the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Entering his 15th season in the majors, Perez was behind the plate for a spring training game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday when he had to leave the game in the third inning due to a laceration under his left eye, per the Royals’ official account on X. The team added that Perez would continue to be monitored.

The Royals hope their veteran catcher avoided serious injury

The injury occurred when Mariners’ second baseman Ryan Bliss swung through a Michael Lorenzen offering. Bliss’ backswing got under Perez's mask and caught the catcher under his eye. The training staff came out to check on the five-time Gold Glove winner, who appeared to be bleeding from the cut.

Had this been a regular season game, Perez would likely have been able to continue. But, being a meaningless game in early March, the Royals played it safe and took the nine-time All-Star out. Backup catcher Carter Jensen filled in for Perez behind the plate.

Since Perez debuted in the majors in 2011, the Royals have reached the postseason three times. However, the team made two World Series appearances and won a championship in 2015. After reaching the playoffs last year, Kansas City has fans excited.

Witt Jr. is entering his fourth season with the team and he recently surpassed Aaron Judge as the betting favorite to win AL MVP. The All-Star shortstop was magnificent in 2024, winning his first Gold Glove and becoming the first player ever to hit 20 or more home runs and steal 20 or more bases in each of his first three seasons.

Witt Jr. finished the year as the only shortstop in MLB history with multiple 30/30 seasons. He had 32 homers and 31 steals in 2024 and finished second to Judge in MVP voting.