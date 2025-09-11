With their 74-72 record, the Kansas City Royals sit three games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third American League Wild Card spot. Seeing as two teams are ahead of Kansas City in the race, it'll be an even more difficult mountain to climb for the Royals to make the postseason.

The franchise isn't going to go down without a fight. However, they can't afford to lose series against teams like the Cleveland Guardians, who sit higher in the Wild Card race. It'd be a tall task to simply ask the Royals to win out. But it's going to take quite the effort and some luck for Kansas City to actually breach the playoffs.

If their lineup is able to find a spark, the franchise would have a much greater chance of seeing their playoff hopes come to fruition. The Royals rank 28th in MLB with 557 runs scored. As they look for more offensive support, Kansas City must see Jac Caglianone find his stride to be at full power.

Jac Caglianone struggles in Royals debut

The Royals selected Caglianone with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. It wasn't long before he was considered one of the best prospects in baseball. And after just 95 games at the minor league level, Kansas City decided Caglianone was ready for the show.

However, the first baseman/right fielder has scuffled in the major league debut. Through his first 48 games, Caglianone is hitting .150 with five home runs and 12 RBIs. He did suffer a hamstring injury, that forced him on the shelf. But now back healthy, Kansas City is hoping for an offensive resurgence.

They have every reason to believe in one based on Caglianone's minor league numbers. Over those 95 games, he hit .308 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs.

Still only 22-years-old, Caglianone will have plenty of time to make a difference in the Royals organization. But if he wants to prove Kansas City's gamble on an early call up correct, now is the time. If he can start mashing baseball, helping propel the Royals into the postseason. then Caglianone will have secured his spot in the lineup for the foreseeable future. Plus, he'd get to taste MLB playoff action for the first time.

Article Continues Below

Other sources of power

A Caglianone turnaround could all just be a pipe dream though. After all, he has struggled mightily throughout his rookie campaign. If the rookie isn't up to par, Kansas City must turn to their other sources of power for a needed spark.

The Royals recently called up catcher Carter Jensen, who ranks as the second-best prospect in their organization, via MLB Pipeline. Through his first five major league games, he is hitting .125 with two RBIs. But over 111 games at the minor league level in 2025, Jensen hit .290 with 20 home runs, 76 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. That kind of spark is exactly what Kansas City is looking for.

They could also turn to veteran Randal Grichuk. He has three long balls over his first 30 games in Kansas City. He hit another 22 during 70 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2025. With 211 homers for his career, Grichuk knows how to go yard.

Kansas City did also see Jonathan India recently make his return from the injured list. His debut with the Royals hasn't been too explosive, as he is hitting .235 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs. However, India has double digit home runs and at least 50 RBIs in every season he has appeared in 110+ games. He won't be counted on for the long ball, but he could play a crucial role in the lineup down the stretch.

Whether it's Caglianone or whoever is up to bat for the Royals, they must realize the postseason their franchise is in. Their playoff hopes are alive, but it'll take a herculean effort. If Kansas City starts driving more runs across the plate, perhaps those postseason dreams come true.