The Kansas City Royals (37-38) are finally gaining some solace in what has been a miserable June overall. They won consecutive games for the first time in almost a month on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the ballclub watched its top prospect reach a much-anticipated milestone. Rookie Jac Caglianone hit his first two MLB home runs in a 4-1 win versus the Texas Rangers, helping KC earn a desperately-needed series sweep in Globe Life Field.

The first dinger was particularly noteworthy, beyond the obvious reason. Caglianone went yard off left-handed pitcher Jacob Latz in the second inning, connecting on a fastball that was way above the strike zone and launching it 387 feet. He then tacked on a late insurance run in the ninth, belting a 439-foot homer.

Michael Wacha (allowed only one run on two hits in six innings pitched) and the bullpen did not require much run support, but the entire clubhouse was surely elated to see the young slugger emerge versus the Rangers.

Caglianone did not initially know how high he actually swung to launch his first big-league blast, surprising himself and everyone who watched the striking display of power. “I didn't realize until I looked on video how far up I got {Lutz},” the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft told reporters after the victory, per Abby Jones of DLLS Sports.

The 22-year-old should take a nice, long exhale after his monster afternoon. “It's something I tried not to think about, but as the days kind of kept climbing, I was conscious of it more and more. I just got a nice little relief right there.”

Can Jac Caglianone, Royals build on this productive outing?

This is a potentially crucial outing for both Jac Caglianone and the Royals. The player needed a confidence boost after batting just .196 with a .235 slugging percentage and 12 strikeouts in his first 52 plate appearances. Kansas City is starving for consistent offense, and outside of Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and the surging Vinnie Pasquantino, who hit a two-run homer on Thursday, the lineup is scuffling.

While it is unfair to place such a big burden on a rookie's shoulders, Caglianone could be a huge difference-maker if he continues to produce out of the batter's box. The Royals do not want their rising talent to feel that level of pressure, though. They are hoping he just stays focused and composed after this possible breakthrough in Arlington.

KC finishes its road trip with an upcoming three-game set against the San Diego Padres (39-34), eager to get back to .500 after dropping six straight last week.