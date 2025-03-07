Things have not gone according to plan for Tim Anderson in recent seasons. The 2020 Silver Slugger is looking to get back on track and the first step is making the Los Angeles Angels during spring training.

“They’re really emphasizing to me to remember who I am,” Anderson said via USA TODAY Sports. “You know I never forgot. I never forgot. I just went through a tough stretch.”

Anderson's career taking a downhill slide was not the result of one thing, rather an accumulation of things both on and off the field.

“It was a little of everything,” Anderson said. “I had a lot going on. And we’re talking about things that not only you guys [media] see. I had a whole lot of stuff going on behind the scenes. Losing my grandmother. A whole lot of stuff man that I’d rather not share. But, you know, it’s life, man. Life comes at you hard.”

Anderson is excited about the opportunity to put his toughness on display and get his career trending back in the right direction.

“It’s just one of those things that I live in front of everybody,” Anderson says. “So now everybody gets a chance to see me fight adversity. The biggest thing is how you respond.”

Angels' Anderson feels good in Los Angeles

Tim Anderson is going to do everything in his power to right the ship of his career with the Los Angeles Angels and he is confident he can do it.

“Yes, I do,” Anderson said via The Chicago Sun-Times. “Once I got released, I was able to slow it down. When I was in that storm, I was just trying to fight every day to keep a job and fight every day to find my swing. Once I got released, I was able to just, like, slow the brain down, really just get some time to myself and get some time to understand the work I was doing. I’m really understanding a lot better now.”

Angels manager Ron Washington believes he is capable of helping Anderson get his feet back under him.

“Yes, I do have something unique to offer him,” Washington said. “I’m going to feed into him everything that I have, because he’s a talented player [and] I’m happy to have that talent in camp. And I’m happy to draw what he has inside of him out, and he wants what he has inside of him out that wasn’t pleasant the past few years.”

Time will tell if 2025 can be the chapter in which Anderson turns the page.