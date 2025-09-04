The Los Angeles Angels are set to miss the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Unfortunately, it's been more of the same in Anaheim as the MLB offseason draws near. The Angels had a humiliating loss last week that reminded everyone how bad things are. Yet, the Angels' free agency period could be interesting, especially if they swing for the fences. There will be plenty of talented MLB free agents on the market. Likewise, some of these top free agents could come to Anaheim.

Despite being the only team never to lose 100 games, the Halos have somehow been awful for the last decade. Being good enough to not lose 100 games and terrible enough to miss the playoffs constantly is a curse like no other. Indeed, the Halos have mastered the art of giving their fans false hope and then stumbling over their own feet. What other franchise could hold Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the same team and still fail? This team can.

All that can go away if the Angels' free agency period goes well. It's been too long since they made a splash in MLB free agency. Anthony Rendon was the last big signing they made, and that exploded in their faces spectacularly. This time, they need to go a different route and build a team that is reminiscent of the good teams from the mid-2000s.

Shane Bieber could be available in the MLB offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays traded for Shane Bieber at the MLB trade deadline. Although he will remain with the Jays for the rest of the season, he could opt out of his contract in the MLB offseason and become a free agent.

Bieber has not had the best start with the Jays, going 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA. Regardless, he is still a front-of-the-rotation starting pitcher, which the Halos don't currently have. Bieber is also only 30 years old, which means there is plenty of life left in him as an above-average starting pitcher. It was just two seasons ago that Bieber went 13-8 with a 2.88 ERA. Significantly, the Angels have not had an ace in their rotation in a really long time. Bieber would solve that issue while joining a rotation that currently has Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, and Kyle Hendricks.

The Halos rank just 24th in starting pitching ERA. With Caden Dana already in the rotation, the Angels need a veteran pitcher to give their other young pitchers more time in the minors to develop. Bieber would be the perfect first step.

Dylan Cease is one of the top free agents to consider

Article Continues Below

At the MLB trade deadline, the Houston Astros aggressively pursued Dylan Cease as an option for their starting rotation. Ultimately, the trade would fall through, and the San Diego Padres would keep him. Cease does not have a club option and will be one of the coveted MLB free agents on the market.

Cease also might be more affordable than usual. Notably, it has been a down year for him, as he is 6-11 with a 4.81 ERA. While that may seem alarming to Angels' fans, it would be wise to point out that he also went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA in 2023. Cease is not a consistent ace as Bieber is. However, he is talented enough to bounce back, and has bounced back in the past.

The Halos should make a play for Cease. Ideally, they could offer him a five-year deal that would expire as he hits 34. Offering a ten-year contract would not be the wisest option for this pitcher.

Luis Arraez could be a star in the Angels' lineup

The Angels need pitching badly. Yet, they also need consistent hitting. Luis Arraez signed a one-year deal with the Padres before the season began. Now, he is set to become one of the top free agents on the market.

Arraez currently hits .284 with seven home runs, 52 RBIs, and 57 runs with an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .371. Currently, the Angels don't have a single regular hitter who hits over .265. In fact, the Halos rank 29th in batting average and 28th in on-base percentage. Arraez is just two seasons removed from being a batting champion. Although the Angels certainly have power, ranking fourth in home runs, they rarely get a lot of runners on base.

A lineup featuring Arraez and Zach Neto at the top would be incredible for setting the tone. Although Arraez primarily plays first and second base, it would not be the biggest issue, as rookie Christian Moore is also flexible, as he can play second base and outfield. The Halos have not had a good contact hitter in a long time. Adding Arraez could give them the best contact hitter since Erick Aybar.