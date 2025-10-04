After another season that went south for the Los Angeles Angels, questions have begun to arise, particularly regarding their leadership. Amid mounting fan unrest and an 11-year postseason drought that has become a millstone around the franchise’s neck, the franchise confirmed that General Manager Perry Minasian will remain in charge through the 2026 season.

Los Angeles brought Minasian on board in November 2020 after stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves, and later extended his initial four-year contract by two additional years in August 2024. His time in the hot seat, however, has coincided with persistent underperformance. Since his arrival, the Angels have not finished higher than third in the American League West and have failed to close within 15 games of first place in any season.

“I'm not worried about that,” Minasian said when Sam Blum of The Athletic questioned him about his performance as GM. “I'm worried about going forward, where we are at this point in time, making the team better, hiring the right manager. I think there was some progress from last year to this year in the win column, obviously not enough to go where we want to go. We need to improve the team, and there's a multitude of ways to do that. But as far as, I'm not worried about myself, I'm worried about making this team better.”

Coming off a franchise-worst 63–99 campaign in 2024, the team showed only marginal improvement in 2025, posting a 72–90 record (.444). They finished last in the AL West and 13th overall in the American League. Los Angeles has now missed the postseason for 10 consecutive seasons, a drought stretching back to 2014.

At the 2025 trade deadline, the Angels were just four games back of the final AL Wild Card spot and three games under .500, but their limited moves failed to generate momentum. The club collapsed down the stretch, ending the season 18 games below .500 after a disastrous final two months.

The Angels' managerial hunt is underway, following yet another disappointing finish, with Minasian aiming to make a hire soon. The club is considering former MLB star Albert Pujols for the job, but hasn’t reached a decision yet. The organization plans to evaluate several candidates before settling on a replacement.