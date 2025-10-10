The Los Angeles Angels decided to find a new manager for the team at the conclusion of the 2025 regular season after opting not to pick up Ron Washington's contract option. Interim manager Ray Montgomery, who filled in after Washington was put on medical leave in June, is also not returning. With the front office searching for a new coach, rumors suggest that former star slugger Albert Pujols could be the man for the job.

Reports indicate that Pujols, who is 45 years old and just retired from baseball as a player in 2022, met with general manager Perry Minasian, according to Sam Blum and Katie Woo of The Athletic. It's said the two had a positive meeting in St. Louis, Missouri, and that a contract for the manager job is potentially being discussed.

“Albert Pujols met with Angels general manager Perry Minasian on Thursday night in St. Louis to discuss the team’s managerial opening, league sources told The Athletic. The meeting with the three-time MVP is believed to have gone very well, and the two sides are having preliminary discussions on a deal, though there is no agreement yet, according to a league source. An announcement is not expected to be imminent.”

Rumors suggest that it's essentially up to Pujols, as Angels owner Arte Moreno seemingly wants the 11-time All-Star to be the next manager. Blum and Woo also report that former outfielder Torii Hunter is a possible candidate for the manager job. However, it appears Hunter may be a backup option.

“Pujols has been the favorite choice of Angels owner Arte Moreno. The club declined to pick up the option on manager Ron Washington’s contract on Sept. 30. At this point, sources say, it is essentially Pujols’ choice of whether he wants the job. Former Angels outfielder Torii Hunter also remains in consideration for the job, but is considered a top option only if discussions with Pujols fall through.”

Of the 22 seasons in the Majors, Albert Pujols spent over nine of them with the Angels. The club released him in 2021, where he eventually signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Throughout his illustrious career, Pujols owned a .296 batting average and .374 OBP while recording 3,384 hits, 703 home runs, and 2,218. He's regarded as one of the best hitters in league history, and many believe he'll be a first ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible in 2028.