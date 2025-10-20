The Los Angeles Angels are still looking for a manager, and former Houston Astros skipper Bo Porter has publicly expressed interest in the role.

Porter has spent the last two seasons on the Angels' coaching staff, serving as third base coach in 2025.

“I would enjoy managing the Angels because I’ve been there the last two years, I’ve made an investment there,” Porter said, per The Athletic, “The relationships have already been fortified.”

Former manager Ron Washington took a medical leave of absence in June and did not return to the dugout. The Angels announced at the end of the season that he would not return.

“I expressed my interest to [owner Arte Moreno] that I would love to interview for the job,” Porter said. “That’s something [general manager Perry Minasian] would have to take back to Arte and they can make that decision. I believe I have a lot to offer to any organization that gives me a second chance.”

Porter managed the Astros from 2013 to 2014 and, after spending some time on the Atlanta Braves' staff after that, was off the field for seven seasons. Joining Washington's staff in 2024 made him want to manage again.

“Now that I’ve been back on the field with managerial experience, you see the game through a different lens, the game slows down because you’ve been in that position where you made those decisions,” Porter said. “I’m better prepared to manage. I needed to get back on the field.”

Albert Pujols is still a candidate to be next Angels manager

Though former Angels slugger Albert Pujols was considered the favorite to win the manager job as recently as last week, The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli reports that Los Angeles has “backed off” of him and expanded their list of potential candidates.

The Angels reportedly met with the future Hall of Famer in St. Louis earlier this month and it “went well,” The Athletic reported.

Also at play here is that Pujols is in the midst of a 10-year, $10 million post-retirement contract with the Angels. While that may not have any impact on the club's decision, the $7 million remaining on the deal could play some role in a potential managerial contract, should Pujols get the job.