The Los Angeles Angels’ search for a manager continues under the watchful eye of owner Arte Moreno. Former Angels star Albert Pujols is still viewed as the leading candidate. According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Angels are now speaking with “a couple others” such as Hunter Torii about their managerial opening. Even so, there’s no sign that Pujols has slipped from frontrunner status. General manager Perry Minasian and his staff handle the interviews, but Moreno’s influence remains significant as the club looks for a long-term solution in the dugout.

Albert Pujols’ connection to the Angels runs deep. He signed a massive deal in 2011 and spent a decade in Anaheim. During that stretch, he hit 222 home runs and drove in more than 900 runs. Beyond the numbers, his professionalism and leadership stood out. Those qualities now make him an intriguing managerial candidate. The Angels reportedly value his ability to mentor younger players and provide a steady, respected voice in the clubhouse.

Another familiar name has entered the mix, former Angels outfielder Torii Hunter. Reporters Sam Blum and Katie Woo mentioned that Hunter is believed to be on the team’s list. Known for his charisma, defensive excellence, and leadership during his time in Anaheim, Hunter represents another strong connection to the Angels’ past. He could bring an energetic, player-friendly approach to the role.

The search comes after another disappointing chapter in Anaheim. The Angels parted ways with Ron Washington following a disastrous season that saw the club finish near the bottom of the standings. They struggled with consistency in nearly every area. Injuries, bullpen breakdowns, and lack of offensive rhythm once again plagued a roster filled with talent but little cohesion. It marked another setback in a decade defined by short-lived managerial tenures and unrealized potential.

As Arte Moreno oversees the process, the stakes are high. The Angels are desperate for stability and a new direction after years of frustration. With Shohei Ohtani now thriving elsewhere and the team working to redefine its identity, the next Angels manager faces a major task.

Could Albert Pujols be the one to finally spark that long-awaited turnaround?