By and large, Mike Trout is still a great player, even at this stage of his career. The 33-year-old Los Angeles Angels outfielder has battled numerous injuries and despite age creeping up on him, the three-time American League Most Valuable Player remains a solid bat for the Halos in the 2025 MLB regular season.

However, it's been some time since fans saw Trout send one deep.

During Tuesday night's 12-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Trout once again failed to end his home run-less streak.

“Trout has gone a career-high 119 plate appearances and 27 games without a homer since hitting his 398th on Aug. 6. His previous long drought was 117 plate appearances in 2015,” wrote the Associated Press in its recap of the Angels' victory over the Twins (h/t ESPN).

That aside, Trout had a productive night at the plate against the visiting Twins, as he went 2-for-4 with three runs scored to go along with a walk for the Angels, who improved to 68-77 on the season. His most recent home run was against the Tampa Bay Rays in a 5-4 loss at home during the aforementioned date.

Article Continues Below

Trout is just two home runs short of joining the 400-HR club, and while he's in the middle of a dinger drought, there are still plenty of games left in the regular season for him to try reaching that exclusive mark. There are 58 players in the history of the big leagues who have hit at least 400 home runs, with Trout on the cusp of getting into that group. Only Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees is the active MLB player in that club.

Los Angeles also did something against the Twins that had not been seen in over six decades. The Angels wreaked havoc at the plate in the game whenever there were two outs. In fact, they scored all their 12 runs with two outs. The last time they scored that many runs under such circumstances was back in the 1960s.

“Per Sportradar, the only other game where the Angels scored 12 runs, with all of them coming with two outs was April 14, 1962 at Minnesota,” shared Los Angeles senior communications manager Matt Birch via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Trout and the Angels will look to win the series this Wednesday before a four-game date with the Seattle Mariners begins on Thursday.