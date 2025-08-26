The Los Angeles Angels wasted no time making history Monday night, and Zach Neto was the one who delivered it. The shortstop launched a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game against the Texas Rangers, marking his ninth leadoff homer of the season and breaking the franchise's single-season team record — all while helping L.A. build a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Neto's blast pushed the Angels' leadoff home run record to 11 on the year, surpassing the previous mark of 10 set during the 1986 season. The 24-year-old’s own individual mark of nine also extended his existing single-season record, which he set earlier this summer.

The Angels’ official PR account took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the milestone, highlighting both Neto’s impact and the team’s record-breaking achievement.

“Zach Neto extends his #Angels single-season record with his ninth leadoff HR of the year.

As a team, the Angels 11 leadoff homers this year are a new single-season Club record (previous was 10 leadoff homers in 1986).”

Neto’s home run came off Rangers starter Jacob deGrom, a 384-foot shot that left the bat at 100.5 mph off a first-pitch four-seam fastball. The blast added to his growing reputation as one of the most dynamic leadoff hitters in baseball.

The homer also gave Los Angeles an early jolt of momentum in a game that carried little postseason weight but meant plenty for a club focused on development. Neto’s consistency at the top of the lineup has become a major storyline.

Now in just his second full MLB season, the young shortstop has emerged as a rare bright spot in a challenging year for the Halos. Selected 13th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, Neto made his debut in 2023 and quickly earned the role of everyday shortstop. Through Monday, he’s slashing .264/.320/.470 with 26 home runs, 81 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases across 440 at-bats — a clear sign of his rising value within a franchise focused on youth development and long-term potential.

The Angels, who entered Monday at 62-69 and sitting fourth in the AL West, are no longer in postseason contention. But games like this show there’s still value in 2025 — especially when it comes to player development and setting a foundation for the future.

Even with the playoffs out of reach, moments like Monday night offer a glimpse into the next era for Los Angeles. With Neto leading the charge, the Angels are finding reasons to stay locked in on the long-term vision.