The Los Angeles Angels are looking for their next manager. LA is hopeful that whoever they hire will be able to lead the ball club to the postseason for the first time since 2014. Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke to reporters on Saturday, saying that he hopes to hire someone for the job sooner rather than later, per Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group.

“Perry Minasian said there’s no timetable for hiring a new manager, but he’d prefer to do it quickly,” Fletcher wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A recent rumor suggested that former MLB superstar Albert Pujols may be the front-runner for the Angels' manager job. It remains to be seen if Pujols will indeed land the position, however. The Halos will surely consider a number of candidates before finalizing their decision.

The 2025 MLB season saw the Angels finish with a 72-90 record — a mark that placed them last in the American League West. Additionally, LA finished with the third worst mark in the entire American League.

Change clearly needs to occur in Anaheim. A new manager won't solve all of their problems. The franchise has changed managers multiple times over the past decade, but the postseason has remained out of reach.

There is not much that compares to a baseball game during the summer in Southern California, but winning is also a necessity. While the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to always compete, the Angels have become an embarrassment in the American League.

Minasian will do everything he can to help the Halos finally figure things out and get back on track in 2026.