The Los Angeles Angels are starting a new rebuild, as the team hopes to make a postseason appearance in 2026. Los Angeles is parting ways with interim manager Ray Montgomery as well as manager Ron Washington, per The Athletic. Washington was dealing with a medical situation that kept him out of the dugout for most of the 2025 campaign.

The Angels finished 72-90 in 2025 and continued a postseason drought. It has been more than a decade since the Angels appeared in the MLB Playoffs. That is longer than any club in Major League Baseball.

“Still no confirmed information regarding (Angels general manager) Perry Minasian,” The Athletic's Sam Blum posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Washington was hired to manage the Angels before the 2024 season. He previously was the manager of the Texas Rangers, where he reached the World Series twice.

Washington and Montgomery join a growing list of managers who won't return for 2026, including Bruce Bochy with the Rangers.

Angels are looking for some magic

Los Angeles hasn't had much to brag about lately for their American League team. Before the 2024 season, the club lost versatile star Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Los Angeles hasn't been able to replace his production so far.

The Angels will have plenty of managerial candidates to choose from, as they look for their next skipper. One of the possible candidates is former MLB star Albert Pujols. Pujols has been open about his interest in managing a club. He has also worked for the Angels, as a special assistant.

“I always say openly that I want an opportunity here in the big leagues,” Pujols said in the spring, per the Athletic. “I think being in Winter League and doing it this year, it gave me the experience that I needed. I think it prepared me for the big job.”

Pujols also spent many seasons playing for the Angels. Time will tell who the club hires to manage in 2026. Angels fans just hope that their team can make the postseason once again.