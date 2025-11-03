The Los Angeles Dodgers have cemented their place in baseball history by becoming the first team since 2000 to capture back-to-back World Series championships. Their thrilling Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, featuring dramatic late-inning heroics from Will Smith and Miguel Rojas, proved that their dynasty is alive and well. However, as the front office looks ahead to defending their crown in 2026, several critical moves must be made to address roster gaps that nearly derailed their postseason run. With free agency officially open and multiple needs to address, the Dodgers face an immediate offseason blueprint that will determine whether they can make it three titles in four years.

Add Outfield Depth with Kyle Tucker

Michael Conforto's failed reclamation project leaves a significant void in the outfield that must be filled by a difference-maker. The Dodgers have an opportunity to land the most coveted free agent available: Kyle Tucker. At just 28 years old, Tucker is a versatile, elite talent coming off his fourth All-Star season, having generated 4.5 WAR while stealing 25 bases and driving in 22 runs this past year. Jim Bowden projects he could command a massive $427 million over ten years, but the investment would be worth every penny.

Tucker would solidify Los Angeles' outfield for the long term and ensure they maintain their offensive potency atop the lineup. While the financial commitment is substantial, it aligns with the Dodgers' championship-winning philosophy of acquiring marquee talent when the opportunity presents itself. The front office should not hesitate to compete with any organization for Tucker's services, as securing him would immediately make next year's team even more formidable than the championship squad that just finished in Toronto.

Secure an Elite Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

The Dodgers' bullpen performance in 2025 exposed a glaring vulnerability that cannot be ignored moving forward. Despite investing heavily in relief arms, the right-handed contingent was a disaster, posting a combined 5.21 ERA that consistently put the team in jeopardy. High-profile arms like Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech both became free agents, leaving massive holes in the late-inning setup.

The organization must pursue either Edwin Díaz or Robert Suarez, both of whom are likely to opt out of their contracts seeking additional compensation. While it seems excessive to offer comparable money to a second elite reliever after already paying Tanner Scott $72 million over four years, the Dodgers cannot afford another season of unreliable ninth-inning performance. The bullpen failures that nearly cost them in Game 7 demonstrate that supplementing the relief corps with another premium arm is non-negotiable. Buying low on Devin Williams also presents an intriguing alternative if those bigger names prove too costly.

Upgrade the Infield with Munetaka Murakami

While Max Muncy delivered crucial moments in October, his age and injury history present ongoing concerns as the Dodgers plan for sustained success. At 36 years old in 2026, Muncy spent significant time on the injured list down the stretch, leaving the infield shorthanded during critical moments. The organization should look to the international market and pursue 25-year-old Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami, who will be available for the 2026 season.

REPORT: Japanese star Munetaka Murakami is expected to be posted this winter, per multiple sources. At 25, Murakami could be the biggest bat to come from Japan since Shohei Ohtani, and MLB teams are already preparing to bid. Early favorites: Yankees, Dodgers, Mariners, Cubs,… pic.twitter.com/xdrnvDr9J6 — MuncyMuse (@MuncyMuse) October 11, 2025

Murakami's pedigree is exceptional, having played 1,003 games in Japan's NPB while smashing 265 home runs over eight seasons. His combination of youth, power, and defensive versatility makes him an ideal long-term solution at third base. While the Yankees will undoubtedly be competition in this pursuit, the Dodgers' financial resources and proven track record of developing international talent give them a significant advantage. By securing Murakami now, Los Angeles protects itself from a potential infield crisis and ensures continuity at a premium position moving into the next decade.

The Dodgers have demonstrated they possess the championship DNA to win multiple titles, but complacency in the offseason would be a mistake. Addressing these three critical needs—elite right-handed relief, marquee outfield production, and long-term infield stability—will position the organization to make another deep postseason run and potentially reach three World Series titles in four seasons. The window for sustained dominance is open in Los Angeles, and the front office must seize this moment.