The Los Angeles Dodgers were on the brink of elimination. The Toronto Blue Jays took a 3-2 lead in the World Series after winning two of three games in Los Angeles. The Dodgers needed back-to-back wins on the road at a raucous Rogers Centre to save their season.

Los Angeles held on for a 3-1 Game 6 victory, forcing a winner-take-all World Series finale. Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw 96 pitches in Game 6, earning the win. But the second-year starter vowed to be ready for Game 7 if he was needed. As it turned out, the Dodgers would need Yamamoto in Saturday’s wild comeback win.

The Blue Jays appeared in control of Game 7. Toronto led 4-3 in the ninth inning with closer Jeff Hoffman on the mound searching for his first World Series save. But Miguel Rojas belted a game-tying solo homer to left. Blake Snell ran into trouble in the bottom of the ninth and Dave Roberts called on Yamamoto.

The All-Star righty worked out of a bases-loaded jam, sending the game to extra innings. Then, with two outs in the top of the 11th, Will Smith hit the go-ahead home run, putting the Dodgers up 5-4.

WILL SMITH BELTS THIS TO BEL AIR 🤯 THE @DODGERS TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/7C3nsybc7M — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Dodgers repeat as World Series champs

Roberts could have called on Roki Sasaki or Blake Treinen with the lead in the bottom of the 11th inning. But the veteran manager stuck with Yamamoto. LA’s ace worked around a double and a walk, inducing a game-ending ground out from Alejandro Kirk.

THE DODGERS WIN IT ALL IN AN 11-INNING CLASSIC‼️ DRAMATIC FINISH TO GAME 7 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m61eTld60Q — ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2025

Yamamoto threw 34 pitches in Game 7, one day after throwing 96. He hurled 130 pitches in a 24-hour period. Yamamoto earned his second straight World Series win and his third victory in the 2025 Fall Classic. He was rightfully named MVP for his incredible effort, helping the Dodgers defeat the Blue Jays to repeat as World Series champions.

ALL_IN_100 wrote:

“Ya’ll better get started on Yamamoto’s statue right now!”

DustinDKD added:

“Back to back World Series Champions and Clayton Kershaw gets to retire as a world champion! What a moment and what a team! I’m so dang happy! Yoshinobu Yamamoto just put one of the best playoff runs will ever see!”

Chiramune AOTS commented:

“Yamamoto is a real life anime character dude holy sh-tt what an all time great 24 hours”

Billie Jean King wrote:

“So proud of this team! Congratulations to the back-to-back world champions!”

Rob Singh commented:

Dodgers’ Game 7 win was a 1-in-100-year glitch in baseball:

– 3rd WS G7 to extras EVER

– 1st repeat champ since 2000

– .225 hitter ties it w/ 2-out 9th HR (4 HR all year)

– Yamamoto wins MVP in relief after starting G6

– Toronto strands 12, loaded bases 9th & 10th

Rojas. Yamamoto. Smith. Chaos.