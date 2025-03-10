The Los Angeles Dodgers secured their latest massive contract. This time they're ensuring Dave Roberts doesn't drift off.

The manager agreed to a blockbuster four-year deal that'll pay him $8 million per year, per MLB Network baseball insider Jon Heyman Monday afternoon. That annual dollar figure is now a record-setting mark for an MLB manager. Roberts will earn $32 million total off this new extension.

Roberts gets rewarded for producing two World Series championship teams since the 2020 season. He guided L.A. to its second title this past season by beating the New York Yankees in five games.

Roberts and the Dodgers discussed the contract extension possibility back on Thursday. Now he's the latest big money contract for the Dodgers in an offseason that saw one other blockbuster deal handed to old rival Blake Snell.

Observing Dave Roberts tenure with Dodgers

Roberts is now heading to his 10th season with the franchise. And his Dodgers tenure has been filled with roller coaster moments near Six Flags Magic Mountain and Disneyland.

The former Boston Red Sox World Series champion player guided a 91-71 mark to start his L.A. tenure. They knocked off the Washington Nationals in the NL Division Series before falling against the Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers elevated to 104 victories the following season under Roberts in 2017. That Dodgers team fell to the Houston Astros in seven games for the World Series title, though.

Roberts got Los Angeles back to the championship mix the following season. But his former team the Red Sox rolled to the five-game series win over the Dodgers. That's when the fan base started to turn against Roberts. Many Dodger fans called for his dismissal for failing to win both the 2017 and 2018 WS championship pennants.

The critics sounded louder across L.A. and throughout the baseball universe in 2019. Roberts spearheaded a 106-56 mark, but the Dodgers stumbled 3-2 to the Washington Nationals in the divisional series. Many fans referred to Roberts as an underachieving skipper.

But the 2020 decade has become more blissful for the Dodgers/Roberts era. The franchise beat the Tampa Bay Rays to end their long WS title drought in the truncated '20 season. Roberts led another title run four years later.

He now returns for one his more highly-anticipated seasons yet. Los Angeles not only locked in old rival Snell, but has highly-anticipated rookie Roki Sasaki coming on board. Roberts also welcomes back a loaded batting lineup featuring the returning Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and others.