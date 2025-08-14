Justin Herbert is the franchise player for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The offense is being built around him, and head coach Jim Harbaugh is the perfect head coach to put him in positions to be successful. Harbaugh is Herbert's third head coach since being drafted in 2020. Depsite the inconsistency within the staff and constant changes, Herbert has excelled and established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. At age 27, Herbert has a decade+ of time to become a Super Bowl Champion.

Herbert didn't have a preseason in his rookie year. He was thrown into the fire in a Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and ever since then, he has been the starting QB for his favorite team growing up. As years went on, Herbert continued to sit out preseason games. The Bolts felt they did not want to risk an injury.

In 2025, that won't be the case. With Harbaugh in control, he believes Herbert could benefit from playing in the preseason for a few drives to build rapport with the offense. There are a lot of new names around, and getting a feel for new left tackle Joe Alt and new potential centers, Andre James and Zion Johnson, is a good idea.

On Thursday, Harbaugh announced that the quarterback will play against the Los Angeles Rams this Saturday. He should only get two drives max.

The Chargers canceled their joint practice with the Rams for this week. Apparently, it is due to the fact that the Bolts have not had starter vs. starter reps this week. According to Daniel Popper, the Chargers' starters do not have a feel for where they are really at right now, despite seeing a lot of success this preseason. The starters have really not played much at all, but that will change this Saturday when they take on the Rams. Don't expect most of the starters to play more than a quarter.