The Florida State football program enters the 2025 campaign with plenty of new faces, including Gus Malzahn as the offensive coordinator and Tony White as the defensive coordinator. Thomas Castellanos is the team's starting quarterback after transferring from Boston College, and Florida State's Week 1 game against Alabama is a massive talking point.

In the meantime, the Florida State football program has been winning on the recruiting front. Florida State just landed four-star offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks as well as five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon. On the flip side, Florida State did see safety Conrad Hussey leave the program just weeks before the season.

On Thursday, another promising defensive piece, James Carrington, backed out of his commitment. The Class of 2026 DL posted a message on X.

“I Want to Thank Florida State and The Awesome Coaching Staff for Giving me The Opportunity. I've Decided to Decommit From FSU. Much Respect to Everyone There Who Believed in me Throughout my Journey.”

Carrington originally committed to Florida State on June 16, but two months later, he is back in the market in another big loss for Mike Norvell's program.

He is from Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, California. Carrington also had offers from USC< Georgia, Oregon, Miami (FL), Notre Dame and plenty of others before initially choosing to come to Tallahassee.

After the news came out, On3 predicted the three-star recruit to go to Oklahoma and join Brent Venables' program, so things could move quickly for the talented defensive lineman.

With Carrington's departure, the defensive line group in the 2026 class looks a bit thin with only four-star Earnest Rankins and three-stars Tico Crittendon and Wihtlley Cadeau pledged to the program.

So, just weeks before the 2025 season is set to begin, Norvell and the program have been dealt a tough blow to the incoming class in 2026.