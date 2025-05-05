The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Ross Stripling a chance to throw heat on the hill back in 2016. The former Dodgers pitcher has now called it a career.

Stripling announced his retirement Monday after failing to latch onto an MLB roster. Los Angeles represents one of four pro baseball cities he played in. He earned his only MLB All-Star appearance with the Dodgers in 2018 playing for Dave Roberts.

Despite parting ways with the Dodgers in 2020 for the Toronto Blue Jays, L.A. shared gratitude for Stripling. They sent a message to him via the Dodgers' X account.

“Congratulations Ross on a memorable career! Thank you for all your contributions in Dodger blue. Best of luck in retirement,” the account shared.

Ex-Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling reflects on career

Stripling took to his own social media account to announce his decision to walk away.

“After 13 seasons and full of tremendous pride and gratitude, it’s time to hang up the cleats,” Stripling wrote. “I never could have imagined the experiences and memories I’d be a part of. They exceeded every hope that my younger self could have dreamt for my baseball career.”

Stripling thanked his family and friends in his note. His post also included him wearing the uniforms of each team he ever played for. But at the top was him wearing a Dodgers hat.

“I had so much love and support along the way, and I’m thankful to everyone who was a part of it in any form or fashion. All of you helped me be the best baseball player I could be,” Stripling said.

The right-hander leaves the mound and game with a 40-54 overall record. He struck out a total of 741 batters. Stripling allowed 857 hits and 124 home runs.

Stripling shared mound duties with Clayton Kershaw and a deep Dodgers rotation. But he missed out on joining the Dodgers' 2020 World Series run. L.A. sent him to Toronto via trade in August of that season. Stripling later played for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's.