Former Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Ross Stripling has announced his retirement via a statement posted to social media on Monday.

Stripling pitched for four teams during his nine-year career, earning his only All-Star nod in 2018 as a member of the Dodgers. He finishes his career with a record of 40-54 and a 4.17 ERA.

“After 13 seasons and full of tremendous pride and gratitude, it’s time to hang up the cleats,” Stripling wrote. “I never could have imagined the experiences and memories I’d be a part of. They exceeded every hope that my younger self could have dreamt for my baseball career.”

A fifth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2012, Stripling broke into the Majors in 2016, becoming a reliable part of the LA rotation his first four seasons. The Dodgers traded him to the Toronto Blue Jays during their 2020 championship campaign, and in 2022, he had arguably his best season, compiling a 3.01 ERA for Toronto.

“It never could have been possible without my family and friends. I also want to give a huge thank you to all my coaches and teammates over the years,” Stripling continued. “I had so much love and support along the way, and I’m thankful to everyone who was a part of it in any form or fashion. All of you helped me be the best baseball player I could be.”

Stripling spent his last two seasons back west for the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics, but injuries and ineffectiveness combined to make both visits short-lived. He signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals in February 2025 but did not crack the Opening Day roster. The Royals released him in late March.

“This has been an unbelievable honor, and I feel incredibly lucky to be so fulfilled and content with leaving the game behind,' he concluded. “Now, l’m excited to be home and begin the next chapter of life with my amazing family.”