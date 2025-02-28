The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win back-to-back World Series Championships and having star first baseman Freddie Freeman back on the field will help them do it. Freeman, who had ankle surgery during the offseason.

Freeman hit a home run during his spring training debut and appears to be recovering well.

“I actually felt pretty good,” Freeman said via The Athletic. “Saw pitches well. Felt like I swung at strikes.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered insight into Freeman's recovery as well.

“He’s handling it as well as Freddie can handle not playing,” Roberts said. “But I don’t necessarily think it’s that bad of a thing. I think, you know, given all that he’s done over the last X amount of years, to temper or manage the workload, I just don’t think it’s going to be that costly.”

Freeman is not sure how much he'll be in the lineup during the early part of the season, but will aim for each day.

“We’ll see,” Freeman said. “I don’t have an answer to that. You guys know I’ll fight tooth and nail to be in the lineup every single day, but I do understand keeping me on the field as much as they possibly can.”

Tyler Glasnow hopes to stay healthy for Dodgers in 2025

With spring training underway, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow has made some changes to his mechanics in an attempt to keep himself healthy.

“It still wasn’t a super, in-depth deep dive,” Glasnow said via The Orange County Register. “I just wanted to find some things I could address that weren’t super crazy overhauls. It seemed to be agreed upon by a lot of people and it was such an easy adjustment that I wanted to try.”

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior elaborated on some of the adjustments Glasnow had made so far.

“You can see it a little bit. It’s subtle,” Prior said. “He’s made some adjustments in his arm and where he’s at at different points in his delivery. He’s refining it. The next step is when he goes into a game.

“Even in spring training when a hitter steps in the box, things happen. Your mind reverts to old habits. My guess is he’s going to come in and out of some of those changes as we go through spring training.”

Keeping Glasnow healthy will be important for the Dodgers' success this season.