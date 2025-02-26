Spring training is underway and the 2025 MLB season is quickly approaching. The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again expected to be one of the league's top teams and they boast a crop of newly-acquired talent. Star shortstop Mookie Betts is extra excited about Roki Sasaki, a pitcher who the Dodgers signed out of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan.

“He’s a guy everyone wanted,” Betts said via USA Today. “So he’s why everyone’s going to watch him.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has also been pleased with what he has seen from Sasaki so far.

“I thought Rōki was good,” said Roberts. “Velocity looked good. I thought there’s a lot of chase with his split mixed in some breaking balls. Talking to our pitching guys, we were pretty pleased with the outing. … He’s getting really acclimated to Major League Baseball. He’s in a good spot.”

Another pitcher the Dodgers added during the offseason was Blake Snell, who is looking to build on the dominant second half he had with the San Francisco Giants last season.

“Last year was definitely challenging,’’ Snell said. “It taught me a lot so I’m definitely happy that I went through that I was able to learn from it.”

The Dodgers have been confident in Snell since signing him, showing their confidence in his ability to help the team get back to the World Series.

“I think for him to just be in camp, get on some type of routine, he’s well beyond where he was last year,” Roberts said. “You can just kind of see it. He doesn’t let us know too much but certainly just being around him each day, getting into a routine, he’s in a good place.”

How is Shohei Ohtani doing on the mound?

After not pitching in 2024, Shohei Ohtani is set to make his pitching mound debut for the Dodgers this season. Despite being pleased with Ohtani's progress, manager Dave Roberts understands there is still work to do.

“Yes, given who the player is and who the person is,” Roberts said, “but there’s still a process that we are going through. He just understands that we’ve got a long season to go, so he’s sort of bought into whatever we need from him.

“But very surprised how quick it’s gone and seeing this is great.”

The Dodgers have arguably the deepest pitching staff in MLB, meaning there is no reason to rush the final part of Ohtani's recovery.