The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin the 2025 season without two of their top bullpen arms, as both Michael Kopech and Evan Phillips are expected to start the year on the injured list. The setbacks put the Dodgers’ bullpen depth to the test early, though the team made key offseason additions to help cushion the blow.

Kopech, who dealt with right forearm inflammation this winter, remains behind schedule in his throwing program, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. While some within the organization have downplayed concerns, the hard-throwing reliever is still working his way back to full strength. The 28-year-old was outstanding for the Dodgers in 2024 after being acquired from the White Sox, posting a dominant 1.13 ERA and 0.79 WHIP across 24 appearances. Despite his effectiveness last season, the offseason signings of Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates likely mean Kopech won’t be used in many save situations upon his return.

Phillips’ situation is more complicated. The 30-year-old closer, who led the Dodgers with 18 saves last season, has been recovering from a torn subscapularis in his rotator cuff, an injury suffered during the NLCS. While he initially hoped to pitch in the World Series against the Yankees, an MRI confirmed the severity of the tear, and he was forced to watch from the sidelines.

The Dodgers have injuries in the bullpen but have plenty of depth

“Could I have gone out there and thrown the ball? Maybe,” Phillips told The Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett. “But I wanted to make sure if I was pitching, I was in a position to help the team, and I just wasn’t there.”

Instead of undergoing surgery, Phillips opted for a platelet-rich plasma injection to aid his recovery. A follow-up MRI in December showed progress, but the damage had not fully healed, forcing him into a slower ramp-up process. His throwing program was limited to medicine ball and plyometric work in December, and he only resumed throwing a baseball on January 1. While he has progressed to long toss, he remains behind schedule and is not expected to be ready for Opening Day or the Dodgers’ early-season games in Tokyo.

Phillips finished last season with a 3.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 63 strikeouts over 54 2/3 innings while limiting hard contact to 32.7 percent. Given his importance to the Dodgers’ bullpen, the team will prioritize his full recovery rather than rushing him back.

With Kopech and Phillips sidelined, the Dodgers will lean on off-season acquisitions Scott and Yates to stabilize the bullpen. While their absence is a setback, Los Angeles still boasts one of the deepest pitching staffs in baseball, ensuring they remain well-positioned to start the season strong.