The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off winning the 2024 World Series, and they have followed it up with another strong offseason of work that has seen them only get stronger. Even with several big name additions on board, including star reliever Tanner Scott, who was signed just days ago, the Dodgers aren't done, and they agreed to a deal with yet another star reliever on Tuesday morning.

If Los Angeles had a weakness, it was probably their bullpen, which needed a couple more key contributors in order to be fully solidified. So, the Dodgers went out and got help, signing the top reliever available in Scott last week. They followed it up by agreeing to a deal with Kirby Yates on Tuesday morning, adding to what is now a stacked bullpen for L.A.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers, who already have folks screaming about their payroll, have reached a tentative agreement with free-agent closer Kirby Yates, pending a physical. The deal comes on the heels of signing Tanner Scott to a 4-year, $72 million contract,” Bob Nightengale reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Dodgers get even more loaded with addition of Kirby Yates

While other teams are concerned about spending in free agency, the Dodgers are blowing everyone out of the water by continuing to mass an unfathomable amount of talent. Yates turned in the best season of his career in 2024 with the Texas Rangers, as he posted a 1.17 earned run average while racking up 33 saves to earn the second All-Star selection of his career and an eighth-place finish in the American League Cy Young race.

The scary piece of this for Los Angeles is that Yates probably won't even be their closer, as Scott and Michael Kopech also loom as options to shut down their opponents in the ninth inning come 2025. There's simply no stopping the Dodgers, and while they have seemingly no other needs to fill this offseason, it would be a surprise if this ended up being their final move before the upcoming campaign.