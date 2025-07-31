The 2025 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for 6 PM EST on Thursday, July 31. The league has already seen plenty of movement over the past week, with the standout trade coming on Wednesday night as the Seattle Mariners acquired Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks. There were no shortage of other moves on Wednesday, with highlights including the Philadelphia Phillies' Jhoan Duran acquisition and the New York Mets trading for Ryan Helsley.

Now it is trade deadline day, however. There are still plenty of questions left to be answered. Will the Minnesota Twins trade All-Star pitcher Joe Ryan? Are the Cleveland Guardians serious about moving All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan?

How about the New York Yankees? Will they be able to further upgrade their roster? Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be linked to plenty of players in trade rumors. Meanwhile, some ball clubs will need to officially decide if they are going to buy, sell or stand pat.

There will be a number of trades made on Thursday. This article will continue to be updated as the deals are reported.

2025 MLB trade deadline tracker

Guardians likely to trade Kwan Joey Mistretta · 4 minutes ago Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that a Steven Kwan trade is becoming increasingly likely. The Dodgers and Padres have been mentioned as potential suitors.

Phillies acquiring Bader Joey Mistretta · 16 minutes ago The Phillies are acquiring OF Harrison Bader from the Twins. Philadelphia has been seeking outfield help, and Bader will provide a boost. Minnesota receives OF Henry Mendez and RHP Geremy Villoria in return for Bader.

Yankees-Marlins trade? Joey Mistretta · 17 minutes ago The Yankees and Marlins have discussed Sandy Alcantara or Edward Cabrera trades, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. According to Morosi, Spencer Jones has been mentioned in trade talks.

Phillies' next move? Joey Mistretta · 27 minutes ago The Phillies are reportedly looking to add a bat. Jon Heyman of the New York Post lists Luis Robert Jr. and Ramon Laureano among the potential candidates.

Tigers add bullpen help Joey Mistretta · 38 minutes ago The Tigers are acquiring closer Kyle Finnegan from the Nationals. Detroit adds a pivotal bullpen boost.

Padres interested in Kwan, Duran Joey Mistretta · 42 minutes ago The Padres are reportedly speaking with the Guardians and Red Sox about outfielders Steven Kwan and Jarren Duran, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Rangers bulking up pen? Dillon Reagan · 43 minutes ago Since the All-Star break the Texas Rangers have firmly asserted themselves into the AL playoff race, making them buyers at the deadline. They're currently looking to spruce up their bullpen, targeting the Cardinals’ Phil Maton and Royals’ Hunter Harvey.

Padres land Mason Miller Joey Mistretta · 53 minutes ago The Padres are acquiring RHP Mason Miller and LHP JP Sears from the Athletics. In return, the Athletics will receive MLB No. 3 overall prospect Leodalis De Vries as well as RHP Braden Nett, RHP Henry Baez and RHP Eduarniel Nunes.

Tigers add to bullpen Jason Patt · 2 hours ago The Tigers have made a small move to bolster their bullpen, snagging Paul Sewald from the Guardians. Sewald has struggled in recent years but was once a stud for the Mariners.