The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 in the World Series. As the team braces for a must-win Game 6 on the road, a compelling piece of Dodgers news centers from the perspective of outfielder Alex Call. The 31-year-old journeyman's path to this moment stands in stark contrast to many of his superstar teammates. His reflection on the Dodgers trade that brought him to the club adds a human element to the team's championship fight.

When the Dodgers acquired Call from the Washington Nationals on July 31, the trade barely made headlines. It was seen as a strategic depth move, adding a right-handed platoon bat for the stretch run. For the veteran, however, the move was life-changing. After a career spent fighting for his place, including nearly six full seasons on minor league buses and being designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, being targeted by a “World Series or bust” franchise was the ultimate affirmation.

The validation Call felt was not just about being traded, it was about who traded for him. The Dodgers organization, known for its deep analytics and championship standards, saw him as a piece who could help them win. This validated the nine-year struggle, the demotions, and the uncertainty. In a dugout he shares with future Hall of Famers, Call is the relatable grinder, the proof that perseverance can land you on the biggest stage.

He recently opened up about the emotions that came with the trade. The MLB Network posted a video on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), where the outfielder detailed what the move meant to him after such a long road in the sport. Call provided a quote that perfectly summarizes his journey.

Article Continues Below

“It was really validating for me as just a player and all that I've been through.”

Alex Call on the Dodgers trading for him at this year's Trade Deadline: “It was really validating for me as just a player and all that I've been through.” pic.twitter.com/Sl67pzU4KX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 30, 2025

The feeling of validation has carried over into Call's game. The outfielder's entire career of grit is now focused on helping the Dodgers survive. His performance, whether as a starter or a pinch-hitter, carries weight of that journey. As the team looks to force a Game 7, the underdog's story is a crucial, motivating narrative within the larger drama of the World Series, and a reminder of the personal stakes involved in every pitch.