The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the most active team in MLB free agency this offseason, but their transactions have seemingly come to an end, once the signing of Kike Hernandez becomes official, according to president Andrew Friedman.

The Hernandez signing is not official as of now, but “it was Kike or nothing” when it came to further player additions, according to Fabian Ardaya.

Friedman also noted Hernandez's October leadership, “the best… I've ever seen,” he said, according to Ardaya.

It is interesting to hear that the Dodgers are likely done from a position player standpoint. The Dodgers have added a ton of pitching this offseason, with Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates headlining the transactions. However, it seems like a move could be in play in that department if something makes sense. Regardless, the Dodgers' pitching staff is arguably the deepest in baseball as currently constructed.

Hernadez is a respected veteran in the Dodgers' clubhouse, as he spent most of his career with the franchise. He had brief stints with the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins at the beginning of his career before moving to the Dodgers in 2015. He stayed in Los Angeles through the 2020 season before signing with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2021 season. He returned to the Dodgers in 2023, and has been there ever since.

Throughout his career, Hernandez has been a productive player in the postseason, with a .278 batting average, .353 on-base percentage, .522 slugging and 15 home runs in his career, according to Statmuse. Despite being not the greatest regular season performer in recent years, Hernandez seemingly turns it up in October. It will be interesting to see the type of role that Hernandez has with the Dodgers in 2025, and if he makes an impact in the postseason once again, provided the Dodgers do what everyone expects and return to October.