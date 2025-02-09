While the Los Angeles Dodgers already have talented bullpen arms such as Blake Treinen and Michael Kopech, the defending World Series champions wanted more. Which is why the Dodgers went out and signed both Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

Both players come to Los Angeles with plenty of experience at closer. However, at least to start the year, manager Dave Roberts confirmed Scott would get the first crack at the ninth inning role, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

Over his eight years in MLB, Scott has converted 55 saves. He's coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw him register a career-high 22 saves with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. Scott earned the first All-Star nomination of his career while putting up a career-best 1.75 ERA and a 84/36 K/BB ratio.

All of those qualities landed Scott a $72 million contract with the Dodgers. Now, Roberts wants to see the left-hander be a dominant force whenever his name is called for the ninth.

Roberts did preface his comments by saying Scott will get most of the saves, ‘to start the season.' Perhaps Yates can work his way into some save opportunities as the year goes on. He is coming to the Dodgers after recording 33 saves with the Texas Rangers in 2024. Yates has made 95 saves over his 10-year career and is coming off of an All-Star appearance of his own.

By design, anyway you look at Los Angeles' bullpen, it'll be a dangerous matchup for any opposing hitter. Dave Roberts will have an opportunity to mix and match his pitchers when the opportunity calls for it.

But when it comes to Tanner Scott, there is no question of where he is beginning his Dodgers tenure. Los Angeles had to fight off a swarm of hungry suitors looking to acquire Scott's services. Now that he is wearing Dodger Blue, the team is expecting him to be a true bullpen leader.