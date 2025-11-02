The Toronto Blue Jays watched history fall via Ernie Clement before the final Game 7 result. He first broke a franchise record versus the Los Angeles Dodgers during the World Series, following Bo Bichette's three-run home run. But then he made MLB Playoffs history by smacking his 30th hit.

Clement first stretched his hitting streak to 13 total games — surpassing Pat Borders during the 1992 WS season. But that's not the only mark the veteran slugger reached.

He smacked his 29th postseason hit, originally tying an MLB record according to USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale. Randy Arozarena is the last MLB star to pound 29 playoff hits, during a time he played for the Tampa Bay Rays.

He later provided the record-breaking moment during the eighth — a new record 30th hit.

INEVITABLE Most hits in a single postseason belongs to Ernie Clement

Clement even lost his helmet rounding third base and sprinting home before hit No. 30. He still slid home after Andres Gimenez blasted a double.

ANDRES GIMENEZ SENDS IT TO RIGHT FIELD. Blue Jays 4 – 2 Dodgers!

Clement's hitting and leadership have come in handy during this WS.

Ernie Clement helped keep Blue Jays motivated after 1 tough loss vs. Dodgers

The 29-year-old endured one of his longest games of his career in Game 3 — lasting 18 innings and nearly seven hours at Chavez Ravine.

Los Angeles ultimately claimed the late win off of Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run. But Toronto bounced back in Game 4 with the team leaning into its veteran leadership, including Clement.

“That’s what we do, we bounce back. We’ve got a resilient group and it’s a testament to the character in our clubhouse,” Clement said postgame with Fox Sports following the fourth game.

"That's what we do, we bounce back. We've got a resilient group and it's a testament to the character in our clubhouse" Ernie Clement spoke with Tom Verducci after the Game 4 #WorldSeries win for the Blue Jays

This time on Saturday Clement singled to left field in making playoffs and Blue Jays history. He later stole second base before Gimenez drove him home.

Clement and the Blue Jays carried a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning.