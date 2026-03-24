The Los Angeles Dodgers are finishing up their spring training schedule in preparation for opening day on Thursday. On Monday, Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki took to the mound for one final warm-up. It was an abject disaster for Sasaki in his spring training start.

After the latest rough outing for Sasaki, manager Dave Roberts spoke to the media, per Jack Harris of the California Post.

“I don’t think that you can completely bank on or evaluate spring training or an exhibition game. But yeah, it hasn’t been great. It really hasn’t. And we know that. The standard needs to be better. He knows that. We know that. And now, it’s kinda go time, and see how he can perform when the lights come on,” Roberts said.

Sasaki pitched two innings in the game, giving up six walks, hitting two batters, and giving up five earned runs. He also walked home multiple runs with the bases loaded.

Article Continues Below

Sakaski just completed his first year in MLB in 2025, coming over from Japan. After making starts early in the season, he was placed on the IL in May. Sasaki was then activated from the IL in September, after time rehabing in the minors. He would work as a relief pitcher the rest of the season.

The Dodgers pitcher opted out of the World Baseball Classic to prepare for the upcoming season after being a reliever at the end of last year. Still, spring training did not go well, as he retired just six of the 14 batters he faced and finished with a 14.54 ERA.

Despite the poor spring training, Sasaki is expected to be in the starting rotation for the Dodgers when the season opens. He is currently projected to start the fourth game of the season on March 30 against the Cleveland Guardians at home.