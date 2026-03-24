The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to generate buzz, and Edwin Diaz is already delivering early highlights. His debut at Dodger Stadium, paired with his signature “Narco” entrance, gave fans a first look at a new era in Los Angeles.

Diaz made his unofficial debut at Dodger Stadium on Monday during a spring exhibition, just days before Opening Day on Thursday. While the appearance did not count in the regular season, the moment carried real significance for both the team and its fan base.

The three-time All-Star closer signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers in December. After posting a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves in 2025, he arrived as a key addition to solidify the ninth inning.

For a team chasing a third straight championship, the closer role remains critical. Although Diaz had already appeared in Arizona during Cactus League play, this marked his first outing at Dodger Stadium in front of home fans.

SportsNet LA shared the moment on X, formerly Twitter, capturing Diaz taking the field to his signature song and building anticipation throughout the stadium.

“Those trumpets sound even better at Dodger Stadium

Edwin Díaz makes his (unofficial) debut in LA.”

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Those trumpets sound even better at Dodger Stadium 🎺🔥

Edwin Díaz makes his (unofficial) debut in LA. ⚾ pic.twitter.com/9jVEqCfX7n — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 24, 2026

The “Narco” entrance quickly energized the crowd. Known across baseball, the trumpet intro has become one of the sport’s most recognizable traditions. Now, it has arrived at Chavez Ravine.

The moment served as more than a highlight. It offered a preview of what fans can expect in high-leverage situations throughout the season.

As the season approaches, Diaz gives the club a true lockdown option late in games. His presence strengthens an already elite roster.

Ultimately, the debut signaled something bigger. The Dodgers are not just back-to-back defending champions—they are positioning themselves for another title run with one of baseball’s most dominant closers leading the way.