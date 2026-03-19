It's been a mess for Roki Sasaki throughout spring training, as he hasn't shown much consistency in his three starts. Although he still has a ton of potential, one analyst of the Los Angeles Dodgers claims that a trip to the minor leagues could be in Sasaki's future this season.

During the latest episode of “Dodgers Territory,” team analyst Clint Pasillas claims that if the 24-year-old right-hander doesn't show improvement soon, Los Angeles may have to send him down to Triple-A. Pasillas believes that if that comes to fruition, then the club could have some difficult conversations about Sasaki's future.

“If we don't start to see some change, don't start to see some improvement, and more so, consistency, because we have seen very good, we haven't seen it all the time, but we need consistency out of Roki Sasaki,” said Pasillas. “Or else, he's gonna have a date with Triple-A, and [the Dodgers] are gonna have some conversations. Some very difficult conversations to have with Roki Sasaki.”

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Roki Sasaki will be in the Dodgers rotation, but there needs to be more consistency or he may have to be sent down to Triple-A, says @realFRG. pic.twitter.com/HtNoJRvmD2 — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) March 19, 2026

Perhaps Sasaki can balance things out once the regular season begins, as he has had a poor spring training. Through three appearances on the mound, the Japanese native owns a 13.50 ERA and 2.70 WHIP while recording 10 strikeouts. He is not expected to start another game in spring training.

Luckily for the Dodgers, the rotation is loaded with solid depth. Los Angeles is likely to begin the regular season with a rotation consisting of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, and Emmet Sheehan. Roki Sasaki is seemingly competing for the fifth spot with Blake Snell, Gavin Stone, Justin Wrobleski, and River Ryan.