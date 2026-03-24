Was the Houston Texans’ focus too narrow in free agency? And will the David Montgomery trade boom or bust? Those answers will take time to emerge, but the Texans have another task at hand. And here is their seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock simulator after free agency.

The Texans enter the draft with needs at center, guard, running back, and defensive interior. But they have to wait until deep into the first round to get their first shot.

And here’s what the PFF simulator delivered.

Round 1, Pick 28: T Max Iheanachor. Arizona State

Iheanachor has plenty of size at 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds. He’s right on the edge with an arm length of 33 and 7/8 inches. And he should develop into a potentially elite starter, according to NFL.com.

“An ascending, traits-heavy tackle prospect, Iheanachor is a former high school hooper and late-comer to football,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He has good length and excellent lean mass. His hands and footwork need refinement, but his range and play strength should translate to any run scheme.

“There is work to do with pass-protection technique, but strong performances against Texas Tech’s rush duo last season and at the Senior Bowl suggest Iheanachor might be more game-ready than I previously anticipated.”

The fact that Iheanachor has athleticism gives him a chance to be selected in the first round. It seems like a solid choice for the Texans, who must improve their offensive line for the 2026 season.

Round 2, Pick 38: DI Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Stop the run. That’s what NFL teams want. And that’s what Hunter promises to deliver, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Hunter is a run-stuffing nose tackle, and there is no reason to pretend the projection is anything more complicated than that,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “What he does against the run is very good. He plants in the A-gap, absorbs double teams with heavy hands, and holds ground while freeing up the second level. The 58 run-defense stops over two seasons at UCF and a Texas Tech defense that led the nation in rushing yards allowed are not accidents.”

However, Hunter won’t be confused with a guy who can also get after the quarterback. Maybe that makes him a two-down guy. But it’s a very valuable two-down addition.

Round 2, Pick 59: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

The Texans add to their defense with a solid linebacker. Athleticism is the calling card for Golday, according to Bleacher Report.

“Jake Golday is a high-level athlete and a potential three-down linebacker in the NFL because of his size (6'4″, 240 lbs), strength, and athleticism,” Matt Holder wrote. “His biggest flaws can be chalked up to not having much experience playing off the ball.”

But looking at Golday’s numbers last season, there’s a nice all-around component to his game. He totaled 80 tackles, three for loss, with 3.5 sacks and two passes defended.

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Getting a decent starter in Round 3 is always a good thing. And that’s what Stukes’ ceiling looks like, according to NFL.com.

“Stukes combines his infectious passion with hours of preparation that allow him to play fast,” Zierlein wrote. “He communicates well from zone and works quickly from route to route. He has work to do in man coverage, but possesses an excellent feel for disrupting catch-points at optimal angles despite a lack of ideal length.”

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“Coaches will love his football character and versatility as a big nickelback or split safety.”

Round 4, Pick 106: TE Micahel Trigg, Baylor

The interesting thing about Trigg is his versatility. And NFL teams love that word.

Trigg is the kind of player who can create splash plays, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“What Trigg does best is create problems in space,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Line him up in the slot, motion him across the formation, split him out wide on a linebacker, and he will find ways to get open. His route craft and speed at the position make him a real passing game contributor from day one, particularly on seam routes, crossers, and red zone fades, where that record wingspan turns into an impossible catch radius for defenders to deal with.”

So how does he slip all the way to the fourth round? It’s his blocking. And it’s a major red flag. He will have to get much better at that phase of the game to be anything more than a passing-down threat.

Round 5, Pick 167: CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina

Some team will grab Dixon late in the draft and be happy. He’s projected as a guy who will likely outperform his draft expectations.

Dixon attributes his high NFL hopes to working under Bill Belichick, according to a post on X by Ethan Hurwitz via Sports Illustrated.

“You know, it was crazy,” Dixon said. “Being around a dude like that, with so much football knowledge, who could coach all 22 positions on the field — it was really a blessing. Coach Bill Belichick does a lot.

“He cares a lot about the game and about his players. I learned so much — stuff that can never be taken away from me, stuff I can take into the league. He runs his program like an NFL team.”

Round 7, Pick 243: CB DeVonta Smith, Notre Dame

He’s not the prospect on the level of the Eagles’ talented wide receiver. But this DeVonta Smith could make an NFL roster, too.

Smith ranks well down the list at defensive back, at No. 75 overall, according to NFL Draft Buzz.