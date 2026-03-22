The Los Angeles Dodgers are less than a week away from kicking off the 2026 MLB season, in which they will look to defend their two straight World Series titles. The Dodgers have had a busy spring training period, weathering some up and down play from players expected to contribute heavily in 2026, as well as working to integrate free agent signees Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker into the fold.

On Sunday afternoon, the Dodgers announced a key roster move regarding a utilityman as Opening Day approaches.

“The Dodgers optioned IF/OF Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City,” reported the Dodgers' official team account on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans in the comment section were not exactly on board with the decision.

“NOOOO HE LOOKED SO GOOD IN SPRING,” wrote one fan.

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“What more was he supposed to do this spring to prove himself? No reason Alex Freeland should be starting over him,” added another.

Kim is a 27 year-old South Korean national who signed with the Dodgers prior to the 2025 season, making his MLB debut later that year in a game against the Atlanta Braves. Known for his speed, Kim has played both at second base and shortstop, as well as in the outfield, making him a very versatile weapon for the Dodgers, and causing some to wonder why the team would send him to the minor leagues ahead of the season.

Kim was the player who scored the series-winning run on an error last year against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, and he also helped close out the Dodgers' championship run with the first putout against the Toronto Blue Jays in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

The Dodgers' regular season will begin on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.