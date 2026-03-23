All eyes are on the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the reigning champions look to become just the fifth team in MLB history to three-peat as World Series champions this upcoming season. The team is genuinely in the midst of a dynasty, and they have all of the potential to continue winning going forward. In fact, Los Angeles was predicted to lead baseball with a 100-win season during the campaign that officially starts on March 26.

Year in and year out, the Dodgers are willing to spend more than anybody else to ensure their roster is top of the line. They were the biggest winners of free agency this year, as they signed Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz to bolster an already great roster. Diaz was arguably the best reliever on the open market, and Tucker was arguably the top free agent overall.

The additions will join an already loaded roster. Offensively, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have been viewed as some of the best MLB players for quite some time now, and Will Smith is one of the top catchers in the world. The team has elite pitching, too. Tanner Scott will thrive at the end of games with Diaz, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto is fresh off winning World Series MVP honors. Of course, Shohei Ohtani is the one who rounds it all together, as the two-way star is already establishing himself as one of the best players in MLB history.

The Dodgers have one of the most passionate fan bases in MLB, and they've also become baseball's biggest villains. Whether you love them or hate them, you are going to tune in to watch them play in order to see if they can continue making history. MLB broadcasting schedules are oftentimes confusing, though, so below is a guide on how to watch all 162 regular season games.

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Regional broadcasts for Dodgers games

In-market fans

The Dodgers are one of the teams that has a regional sports network. Spectrum SportsNet LA covers every game that isn't on national television. Joe Davis is the play-by-play announcer, and former Dodgers Cy Young Award winner Orel Hershiser provides color commentary for games. Stephen Nelson also helps broadcast certain games, and Kirsten Watson is the on-field reporter.

A few TV providers carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, which has exclusive access to the 145-plus games that won't be nationally televised. Fans can also sign up for SNLA+, an over-the-top streaming pass.

Out-of-market fans

While in-market fans can't use MLB.TV to stream SNLA broadcasts because of blackout rules, out-of-market fans can catch the regional Dodgers games on the site. MLB season ticket holders get an automatic MLB.TV login code, and T-Mobile customers get it for free through their cell phone service. New MLB.TV subscribers must make their purchase through ESPN Unlimited, where they will be given a one-month trial. MLB.TV can also be added on fubo.

Nationally broadcast Dodgers games

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ABC/ESPN

Sunday Night Baseball was a part of the ESPN network from 1990 until this past season, but that will no longer be the case in 2026. Instead, the network will have 30 regular-season mid-week exclusives, including the Dodgers' matchup against the New York Mets on Jackie Robinson Day.

Apple TV

Friday Night Baseball has been in existence since 2022. The Apple TV coverage, which is usually in double-header form, will include three Dodgers games this year. That includes their matchup against the Chicago Cubs on April 24, a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on May 29, and the final scheduled Apple TV game of the season, a June 26 showdown against the San Diego Padres.

Fox/FS1

Fox will broadcast the “Baseball Night in America” Saturday games. Fox will air two games and assign market matchup relevance. For example, on April 25, the Dodgers will face the Cubs in a game that Californians will be able to watch, along with most of the country. FS1 also has a weekly spot on either Mondays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays. Fox/FS1 will have more than 85 regular-season games this year.

MLB Network

MLB Network broadcasts a handful of weekday games on a weekly basis. The channel is included in most television providers' sports packages.

NBC/Peacock

Sunday Night Baseball will transition to live under the NBC/Peacock umbrella this season. The Universal network hasn't had live MLB coverage in 25 years. There will be 27 prime-time games and 34 afternoon-slated matchups, and Peacock will have exclusive access to some of the Sunday night games. The first Sunday Night Baseball game just so happens to feature the Dodgers, too. On March 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET, the Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.