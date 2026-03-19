The atmosphere was great in Southern California after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their second consecutive World Series. Now, the goal is to win their third consecutive World Series title. But what are the chances of a three-peat?

Los Angeles currently has +230 odds to win the World Series, which are the best odds on DraftKings. That puts them at the top and significantly ahead of other teams.

But there are other teams like the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs threatening them. Here are three reasons why the Dodgers will fend all of them off and become the first team to three-peat in over 20 years.

Shohei Ohtani remains a force of nature

Shiohei Ohtani is still the star in Los Angeles, and probably the best in baseball. Last season, he hit .282 with 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 146 runs (which led the league). Ohtani also had an on-base percentage of .392 with a slugging percentage of .622. he also stole 20 bases and produced 89 extra-base hits. It didn't stop there.

Ohtani made 14 regular-season starts and went 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA as the Dodgers eased him back in to prepare him for the playoffs. It paid off, as it kept him fresh, which helped him win the NLCS MVP. Ohtani also went further in the playoffs than he did in the regular season. He also pitched in Game 7 and was one of the reasons the Dodgers were able to keep it close before rallying to win.

As long as Ohtani is healthy, the Dodgers have a tremendous chance at winning the title. Whether he is at the plate or on the mound, Ohtani is always a threat,

Yamamoto and the rotation are elite

When Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched in Game 6 of the World Series, no one believed he would actually be available to pitch in Game 7. Then, he came into the game in relief and shut the door down, not allowing the Blue Jays to score. Because of his efforts, Yamamoto won the World Series MVP.

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Yamamoto went 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA in the regular season. Then, he turned it up in the postseason, going 5-1 with a 1.45 ERA in five starts and one relief appearance. When the Dodgers needed him, he delivered. Yes, the defense came to play, but the Dodgers survived because of their elite pitching.

In addition to Ohtani and Yamamoto, the Dodgers will bring back Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Blake Snell. This is an elite rotation, and probably one of the best in baseball.

The offense got even stronger

The Dodgers already had one of the best offenses. Then, they went out and got stronger. The Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to a monster contract, adding more power and consistency to a lineup that already featured Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Will Smith, and Teoscar Hernandez.

The Dodgers are built to smash the baseball and frustrate pitchers. This keeps things even keel on nights when their pitching isn't the best. Just when it seemed like the world had figured them out, they evolved. When their season was on the line, the Dodgers struck when Miguel Rojas slugged a home run. The offense inspires so much confidence in even hitters at the bottom of the order.

The Dodgers are the overwhelming favorites to win the World Series for a third consecutive season. At this point, the only team that can stop the Dodgers is the Dodgers themselves. If they sustained some unfortunate injuries, it might hinder them. But a fully healthy Dodgers are still the best team in baseball until another team proves otherwise, right up to the very last out.