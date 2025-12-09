The Los Angeles Dodgers just changed the tone of MLB free agency, and the message came straight from manager Dave Roberts. Fresh off back-to-back titles as World Series champions, the club appears more focused on a possible three-peat than on a splashy winter spending spree.

Speaking at the Winter Meetings on Monday, Roberts made it clear the Dodgers like where they stand after beating the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to claim the 2025 World Series. The manager framed the offseason not as a hunt for stars, but as a chance to support a core that has already delivered two straight rings and three titles since 2020.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale took to X (formerly known as Twitter) with a post that captured the calm, confident stance from the Dodgers skipper and signaled to the league that the champions may sit out the top of the market.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he’s quite comfortable running it back with virtually the same roster: ‘There’s really no big splash that we feel that needs to be made.’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The shift in strategy also reshapes the top of MLB free agency, where agents and rival clubs often count on the Dodgers to drive up prices. If the champions step back, the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants gain room to chase marquee names without worrying about a late push from L.A.

Inside the clubhouse, the focus seems to sit on history. Dodgers Nation later took to the platform as well, posting a video of the 53-year-old leader doubling down on his outlook and hinting that the room already has its eyes on rare company.

Dave Roberts anticipates the Dodgers will likely run it back with their main core in 2026 instead of making a big splash this offseason: “This team is still focused, there’s some talk about a 3-peat.” pic.twitter.com/9kn2taS4QF — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 8, 2025

Roberts said that confidence comes from a roster led by stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, all still in their prime. For now, the Dodgers seem content to let the rest of the league scramble while a proven dynasty quietly prepares for another October run and a possible three-peat that has not been seen since the Yankees at the turn of the century.