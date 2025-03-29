The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers during the 2024 season. Flaherty ended up playing an important role in LA's World Series run. Flaherty re-signed with the Tigers this past offseason, and Detroit is currently in LA to play the Dodgers. With Flaherty back in town for the weekend, Dave Roberts shared his honest thoughts on the right-handed hurler's role for the '24 World Series-winning team.

“Somewhat of a savior, to be honest with you,” Roberts said, via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. “Jack, hometown guy, it was his dream to pitch for the Dodgers, and he delivered. So he’s going to be a friend of mine for life… He was the right person at the right time for our club. And I’m happy that he got family and friends to see him in a Dodger uniform.”

Jack Flaherty's impact on 2024 Dodgers

Overall, Flaherty pitched to a 3.17 ERA between his time in Los Angeles and Detroit a season ago. His 2.95 ERA with the Tigers led to plenty of interest from teams around the league at the MLB trade deadline. The Dodgers ultimately landed him in a deal, though.

Flaherty went on to record a 3.58 ERA in LA. He struggled in the postseason — pitching to a 7.36 ERA — but Flaherty still had some big moments. In the end, the Dodgers are likely content with their decision to acquire him via trade.

He ended up re-signing with Detroit this past offseason, and now he is hoping to lead the Tigers back to the postseason. Despite trading him away last year, the Tigers still earned a playoff spot. One has to imagine that Detroit has especially high expectations with Flaherty back on the roster.

The Dodgers will host the Tigers once again at 9:10 PM EST on Saturday night. LA leads the series 2-0 up to this point.