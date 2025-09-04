When Dave Roberts marched Dalton Rushing out to pinch hit for Will Smith at what would have been his second at-bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning, it left fans wondering what went wrong.

After watching the veteran catcher get clipped by a foul ball in the second inning, Smith was pulled from the lineup, with fans openly wondering about the status of one of the most consistent hitters on the Dodgers' roster and if he would have to miss time with what looked like a nasty potential injury.

Fortunately, after the game, Roberts updated fans on the status of the All-Star catcher, letting them know that X-rays were taken and the results were encouraging.

“From what I understand, he's sore. There's some swelling, got an X-ray. X-ray is negative, so that's a positive,” Roberts revealed. “Day-to-day, but yeah, it's going to be hard to imagine him in there tomorrow.”

While it's never good to see arguably the best catcher in all of baseball go down for a game, a week, or even longer, the Dodgers fortunately decided to keep Rushing at the 2025 MLB Trade deadline, with the up-and-coming catcher showing flashes of offensive excellence even if he isn't quite there from a consistency perspective just yet. Considering the Dodgers have been losing games to bad teams and winning against good ones, who knows? Maybe giving Smith a break could actually help to get him back on track following an August slump and provide the Dodgers with one of the best do-it-all two-way players in baseball.