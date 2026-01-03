The Los Angeles Rams will gain another tight end when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18. The team officially activated Tyler Higbee from injured reserve, allowing him to return from an ankle injury.

Higbee officially rejoined the Rams' active roster on Saturday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported. He will immediately rejoin Los Angeles' four-man tight end room, which also includes Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and rookie Terrance Ferguson.

Higbee had accumulated 20 catches for 190 receiving yards and two touchdowns in nine games before landing on injured reserve. He is set to return for the first time since Week 11.

The move was inevitable after Higbee logged three full practices in Week 18. The Rams officially activated him just three days after opening his 21-day practice window.

This is a developing story.