The Los Angeles Dodgers keep spending like crazy, including their recent move to get Kyle Tucker. However, manager Dave Roberts took a moment to look back and revealed what led to his 2025 World Series saving decision.

Roberts sent pinch-hitter Miguel Rojas to the plate in the top of the ninth with the Dodgers trailing by a score of 4-3. It turned out be a game-changing move. Roberts said it was a gut feeling, according to MLB Network.

“I just felt that I needed to get him involved. I felt that he was going to find a way to will himself on base…”

Dave Roberts sits down with Bob Costas to explain his decision to insert Miguel Rojas in Game 7 and his instant reaction to the legendary homer.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled the right string

Roberts said Rojas shocked everybody.

“No one’s expecting what happened next,” he said. “Outside of his wife, who said that at some point in time, you’re going to hit a home run in the World Series.”

Rojas didn’t buy into the prediction, and for good reason.

“He said, ‘Honey, there’s no way I’m going to hit a home run because I don’t even play,” Roberts said with a laugh.

However, with the Dodgers’ hopes of a repeat title fading, Roberts went to the veteran. Rojas entered the game with 57 career regular-season home runs and one more in the postseason.

Roberts said the defensive boost provided by Rojas in Game 6 led to the Game 7 move.

“I just felt that Miguel Rojas, what he meant to our team, I needed to get him involved,” Roberts said. “I just felt he was going to will himself to get on base. Having him homer on a 3-2 Jeff Hoffman slider certainly wasn’t on my bingo card.”

Roberts admitted he lost a little professional cool when Rojas connected.

“I think in that moment I just turned into a fan, a Miguel Rojas, a Dodger fan,” Roberts said. “And I was just pure thanking the Lord for this great moment, and thanking Him to give Miguel Rojas this great moment in his career.”