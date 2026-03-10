OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record for most consecutive 20+ point performances (126), which earned a shoutout from Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic. After a 129-126 Thunder win on Gilgeous-Alexander's game-winning 3-pointer, Jokic gave the reigning MVP his flowers for making history.

Jokic did his best to put Gilgeous-Alexander's 126 consecutive 20+ point games into perspective during his postgame media availability, he said, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“I don’t know that people know how hard it is to do that. To make 20 points in 10 (straight) games, not 120, whatever it is, it’s special. He’s a special player,” Jokic said. “It's a pleasure and a privilege to play against him.”

Gilgeous-Alexander tied Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamerblain's record for most 20+ point performances in the third quarter of Monday's three-point win against the Nuggets. Then, he drained back-to-back threes to close out his fellow MVP candidate and the Nuggets, leaving only 3.3 seconds left on the game clock.

SGA finished with 35 points on 14-for-21 shooting, inclduing 3-for-7 from deep, 15 assists, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block. Jokic's triple-double (32 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists) led the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 28 points, including eight threes led Denver's second unit, and Aaron Gordon finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts to tying Wilt Chamberlain's record

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he hasn't spent much time thinking about Wilt Chamberlain's record until he tied it against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Gilgeous-Alexander addressed tying such an absurd record, scoring 20+ points in 126 consecutive games, which is a feat that took over 63 years for an NBA player to match.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, it's a lot to digest, he said, during his postgame media availability, reminding reporters that Thunder wins are still at the forefront of his approach to defending his first NBA title.

“It’s still a lot to even wrap my head around. To be honest, I try not to think about it, especially during the season. So much is going on. So many things have to go right for you to get what you ultimately want,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It gets 100 percent of my focus, especially basketball-wise. Being in a conversation with a guy like that (Wilt Chamberlain) is special.

“It’s crazy to think where I was 10 years ago, I’d be here today. You work hard. You trust the process. You look up, and great things can happen for you, and I’m a testament to that.”

The Thunder improve to 51-15 and hold a 3.0 game lead over the Spurs in the Western Conference standings.