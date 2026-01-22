The Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday formally announced the signing of outfielder Kyle Tucker, who agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract that includes a $64 million signing bonus and annual salaries structured with partial deferrals. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Tucker, the team designated outfielder Michael Siani for assignment.

Tucker's deal, finalized after he declined a qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs and fielded competitive bids from the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays, includes $54 million of his signing bonus payable on February 15 and $10 million on February 1, 2017. Annual salaries are set at $1 million in 2026, $55 million in 2027, and $60 million for both 2028 and 2029, with $30 million deferred across 2027-29. The contract also grants Tucker opt-out options after the 2027 and 2028 seasons, giving him flexibility after two or three years, an unusual feature for Dodgers contracts. These deferrals reduce the average annual value to roughly $57.2 million per year.

With the 29-year-old now on the roster, Los Angeles outfield alignment is expected to feature Teoscar Hernandez in left, Andy Pages in center, and Tucker in right. Tucker is also projected to bat at the top of the order, likely as the second or third hitter, enhancing an already potent lineup that includes Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman, and Hyeseong Kim. Adding Tucker not only boosts the Dodgers' chances of a three-peat but also shows their commitment to acquiring impact players, even if it meant giving up their third and sixth-round picks in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Meanwhile, Siani now faces an uncertain future after being designated for assignment. A defensive-minded outfielder, Siani was claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves in December, following a similar claim from the St. Louis Cardinals in November. Over parts of four major league seasons, the 26-year-old has put up a .221/.277/.270 batting line with 21 stolen bases in 160 games, though his defensive metrics have been strong, including 16 Outs Above Average in 2024.

Last season in Triple-A Memphis, Siani hit .209/.307/.329 with 28 stolen bases in 101 games. With one minor league option remaining, he could remain with Los Angeles if he clears waivers, providing a glove-and-speed option at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Dodgers' move demonstrates the balancing act of building a championship roster, bringing in stars like Tucker while managing roster flexibility and depth. Siani being designated for assignment is a reminder of the competitive nature of maintaining a 40-man roster in an era of record-breaking contracts and strategic acquisitions.