New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore found a reprieve from his domestic assault and battery charge after prosecutors in Massachusetts on Monday decided to drop the case.

Based on a post from 7NEWS' Steve Cooper, Barmore was accompanied by his legal counsel when he appeared before the Attleboro District Court.

“Breaking: Charges against Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore have been dropped by the Commonwealth. Prosecutors told the judge the case is no longer viable,” said Cooper on X.

According to a report from the Associated Press (AP), the prosecutors felt they could not prove their case, prompting them to drop the charge.

The 26-year-old Barmore allegedly threw his girlfriend to the floor and grabbed her by the shirt during a heated argument in his home in Mansfield in August. The woman did not report it to the authorities until three weeks later.

“Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III told reporters that the woman who made the complaint did not want to travel out of state for the case. He also pointed out that Barmore wasn’t arrested when the complaint was initially made, which he said was significant,” read the report.

Barmore has maintained his innocence, with his legal counsel stressing that “evidence will demonstrate that no criminal conduct took place.”

Barmore, who will enter his sixth year in the NFL, helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl last season. He played all 17 games, registering 29 total tackles and two sacks.

He signed a four-year contract extension with the Patriots worth up to $92 million in 2024.