With MLB preseason games rapidly approaching, Los Angeles Dodgers fans will soon get their first look at new closer Edwin Diaz, the star relief pitcher Andrew Friedman signed away from the New York Mets in free agency.

Now granted, the Dodgers have been burned before by big-name closers who failed to live up to expectations, as their high-profile adds before last season, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates, both failed to make the postseason roster after brutal seasons impacted by injuries, but Diaz is a different caliber player. The highest-paid closer in baseball history, Diaz has the stats and accolades to back up his lofty sum, but there's another aspect of the game he brings to the table that is just as exciting: “Narcos.”

Released in 2017 by Timmy Trumpet, “Narcos” is widely considered the best walkout music in baseball, with a full routine that Mets fans embraced every time he entered a game.

Asked about bringing “Narcos” over to Los Angeles during Spring Training by Doug McKain, Diaz noted just how excited he is to debut the song at Dodger Stadium, as it should deliver an “electric” experience for fans.

“It's really electric. I think they will love it,” Diaz said. “You know, can't wait to come into your stadium for the first game, and they play the trumpets. That will be something crazy.”

Will the Dodgers include “Narcos” in Diaz's recently announced debut bobblehead, which the Mets did in New York? He isn't sure, but knows the team will produce something cool.

“I don't know. I don't know,” Diaz noted. “I hope they do a good job with that. You know, let's see what they bring.”

Are Dodgers fans in for an all-time bobble head this season? Only time will tell, but considering how much the team paid to bring Diaz over from the Mets, it's safe to assume that giveaway will be circled on more than a few schedules.